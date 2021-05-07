FDSOA Announces Virtual Apparatus Conference for 2021

The Fire Department Safety Officers Association (FDSOA) in cooperation with Darley and the Fire Apparatus Manufacturers’ Association (FAMA), is pleased to announce the dates of the 2021 Virtual Fire Apparatus Conference. On May 18 and 19, 2021, 11:00AM – 3:00PM EST, the only conference dedicated to providing a better understanding to emergency vehicle technicians of fire apparatus and ambulances will be held virtually for the first time.

Presentations will be given from leading apparatus and equipment manufacturers to help emergency vehicle technicians stay on top of trends and industry changes despite the restrictions on travel and department budgets. Vendor sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Eric Valliere, chairman of the FDSOA board of directors said, “Our team has spent countless hours developing a program that will bring you the most relevant and authentic training.”

Registration for the online conference is $50.00. To take advantage of this opportunity, please visit www.fdsoa.org

The Fire Department Safety Officers Association (FDSOA) was established in 1989 as a non-profit association, incorporated in Massachusetts. In 2013, the offices moved to Michigan. Its mission is to promote safety standards and practices in the fire, rescue and emergency services community. The association is led by a volunteer board of directors and has a small staff to handle the day-to-day operations. The association is dedicated to the issues that affect the critical role of the safety officer in protecting and promoting the safety and health responsibilities of fire departments, communities and first responders. FDSOA works to helps fire departments achieve proficiency and promote the recognition of training, skills and a secure future. In May 2016, FDSOA won the Paul S. Sarbanes Fire Service Safety Leadership Award for its work over 28 years, “as an organization fully dedicated to the health and safety of the nation’s firefighters.”