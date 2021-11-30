The FDSOA Board is excited to announce a new Members Only area to the website. You will have to be logged into the website to view this area.

One new feature of this area is a Document Library where we will collect and store documents that our members may use in their own departments. The Document Library will store documents encompassing various topics to include Behavioral Health, Safety Officer specific items, Emergency Vehicle Technician, Physical Fitness and Vehicle Accidents to name a few. Our goal is to build a robust library over time that will allow members to research various policies without having to “reinvent the wheel”.

We are requesting your help in filling the library. If you have any documents that you would like to share, please let us know. If you have a topic that you would like to see represented, let us know as well.

Click on the Member Document Library Link to access the document library. Reminder, you will have to log into the website to view this area. This is accessible for all Individual, Department and Corporate members.

If you have anything that you would like to share, please send them via email to documents@fdsoa.org.

After we receive your document, our team will review, and then add to the library if appropriate. You will receive an email reply regarding the status within a couple of weeks.

This is a new area, so please be patient as we receive, review and post documents.