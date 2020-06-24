The Fire Department Safety Officers Association (FDSOA) announced Gordon Graham, board member and cofounder of Lexipol, will be the keynote speaker for the 2021 Health and Safety Conference, to be held January 18-21, 2021, in St. Pete Beach, Florida.

Graham is a 33-year veteran of law enforcement, expert in risk management, public speaker and practicing attorney. In 2002 he cofounded Lexipol to standardize policy, procedure, and training in public safety. He has also been an advocate for the fire service, helping to develop the websites FireFighterCloseCalls.com and FirefighterNearMiss.com.

“For years, the term ‘safety officer’ referred only to a fireground role. The position in recent years rapidly expanded to include all the risks we face—political, operational, training, etc.,” said Graham. He continued, “Every public safety officer needs to ask themselves the same questions. ‘Where do you need to be and what do you need to be doing to be prepared for tomorrow?’”

Chairman Eric Valliere, FDSOA, shared the enthusiasm of the FDSOA board in having Graham as a keynote speaker. “Gordon is well-known and well-respected. He will bring his expertise in risk management and years of practicing law with him when he speaks at the conference,” said Valliere.

The Fire Apparatus, Safety and Maintenance Conference will be Monday and Tuesday, January 18-19, 2021, with preconference programs held on Sunday, January 17th. The Health and Safety Conference will be Wednesday and Thursday, January 20-21, with preconference programs held on Monday and Tuesday, January 18-19.

The conference will be held at the TradeWinds Island Grand Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Fla. TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Awards named St. Pete Beach the #2 coast in the U.S. and #16 in the world.