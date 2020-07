Former FDNY Firefighter Steve Brickman, age 57, died of 9/11 related illness on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Brickman, who was retired due to injuries suffered on the job, helped with the rescue and recovery efforts following the 9/11 terrorist attacks for two weeks. A resident of Jamesport, he is survived by his wife Colleen and two sons, Steven and Quinn.

– Fire News story by the NYS Association of Fire Chaplains