Mayor Eric Adams and Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced the death of FDNY Emergency Medical Service Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling, a 25-year-veteran of the FDNY who was stabbed and killed while on-duty at EMS Station 49 in Queens.

Lieutenant Russo-Elling was assaulted and stabbed multiple times. She was transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Queens Hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds.

Along with serving the FDNY for 24 years, Alison was a longtime Town of Huntington resident and joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in 1998 and dutifully served as day Captain for 13 years. During her tenure at HCFAS, Alison began as an EMT, then obtained her Critical Care and Paramedic certifications. She was a dedicated provider and outstanding member, serving on several committees and giving her time wherever it was needed at Huntington Community. Alison would have celebrated 30 years of service at Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November of this year.

Alison was also a 24-year veteran of the FDNY. She joined as an EMT in 1998, was promoted to paramedic in 2002, and to Lieutenant in 2016. Alison worked at various stations and was a first responder at the World Trade Center and aided in the rescue efforts on and following 9/11. Lieutenant Russo was posthumously promoted to Captain at her celebration of life ceremony.

FDNY Captain Alison Russo-Elling will be dearly missed by everyone whose life she touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time.

– Fire News photos by Brian Grogan and Lloyd Mitchell