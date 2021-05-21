FDNY CELEBRATES EMS WEEK 2021 BY UNVEILING COVID-19 THEMED EMS WEEK POSTER

Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro unveiled FDNY’s poster for National EMS Week on Monday, May 17th at FDNY Headquarters – 9 MetroTech Center, Brooklyn in celebration of national EMS Week. Sunday, May 16, 2021 marked the start of EMS Week 2021, an annual week-long initiative to promote public safety among all New Yorkers and celebrate the life-saving efforts of more than 4,400 members of FDNY’s Emergency Medical Service. FDNY celebrates each year in conjunction with National EMS Week.

“This year we celebrate more than just the excellence and life-saving treatment our hardworking EMTs and Paramedics provide to New Yorkers day and night. In 2020, our members faced the busiest period in the history of EMS, responding to a record number of calls and bringing compassion and empathy to their patients during a time of such terrible loss for our city,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “Their reputation as trusted professionals with an unwavering dedication to their patients has been on display every day. I’m incredibly proud of their resilience and remarkable service.”

EMS WEEK 2021 POSTER

Each year during EMS Week, the FDNY unveils a poster which is intended to raise greater awareness about the life-saving work of FDNYs EMTs and Paramedics. This year’s FDNY-developed poster’s theme is “Caring for Our Communities,” and features EMT Melissa Rivera, a 13-year veteran, EMT Gilbert Sepulveda, a 9-year veteran, and Paramedic Kyle LoGiudice, a 14-year veteran of the FDNY Emergency Medical Service, pictured providing medical care in their assigned PPE to a medical emergency on the streets of New York City.

Medical Emergency Information:

At the height of the pandemic in March/April 2020, EMS responded to the most medical emergencies daily in New York City history. Call volume increased by thousands, with the highest total ever coming on March 30 when there were 6,527 medical emergencies.

Overall, FDNY EMS responded to 1,412,690 medical emergencies in 2020, down 8% from 2019 when the Department responded to 1,531,870 medical emergencies – the most ever recorded in a single year.

Credit: FDNY PIO