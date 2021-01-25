The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has partnered with the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN) to deliver a month-long education and training series that will be delivered to any fire station in the country for free. Firefighters are exposed to a variety of occupational hazards as part of their daily duty, for this reason, the IAFF and FCSN have made it their mission to deliver culture-specific education, best practices and resources to affect positive change in the fire service.

Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN) provides critical assistance for career or volunteer, active or retired firefighters, emergency medical service providers, and their immediate family members who have been diagnosed with cancer. They deliver valuable post-diagnosis resources followed by unique badge to badge, one-on-one mentorship from one of our 220 fire-service mentors who have first-hand knowledge about battling cancer. They share their survivor’s journey about their particular types of cancer, their own experiences with testing and treatments, and offer valuable insight into the recovery process

The month-long awareness campaign will begin with a week of Safety Stand Downs to inform and educate fire departments on topics such as; the scope of the cancer problem, prevention and best practices, leadership and survivorship. The topics will be reinforced the throughout the month with daily training briefs, infographics, and a wealth of online resources. This along with podcasts and interviews from the top names in firefighter cancer prevention and education will deliver necessary tools to our nation’s fire departments.

For more information about Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month (FFCAM) and how to get involved please email info@fcsn.net. You can sign up to stay informed on FFCAM https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/uvMR9X9/FFCAM.