Leicester (MA) firefighters were called to Stafford Street for a report of an MVA. Crews arrived to two vehicles involved in a head on crash, with both drivers were heavily entrapped. Leicester firefighters called for Lifeflight to respond to the scene as well as a rescue truck from neighboring Auburn. The Lifeflight helicopter was cancelled and both were transported by ground ambulance. Firefighters worked feverishly to extricate the drivers but unfortunately one of the drivers died as a result of injuries.

– Fire News photo by Paul Shea