In the overnight hours of October 2, 2026, Rochester firefighters were dispatched to Avenue D for the report of a fire. On arrival companies found heavy fire showing from a single-story dwelling and declared a working fire. Companies made a strong push and were able to get a good knock on the fire. While fire suppression was going on, crews found a victim and removed the person from the dwelling. Multiple life saving measures, including CPR, were conducted but the victim did not survive.

– Fire News photos by PuckStopperPhotography.com