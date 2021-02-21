The volunteer fire companies of Farmington and Bargaintown responded to milepost 37.3 southbound on the Garden State Parkway for an MVA with entrapment. Farmington Rescue 1547 responded under the command of Captain William McFarland who requested assistance from Cardiff and the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department. Crews were faced with a lengthy extrication that was an obvious recovery that lasted for several hours. Firefighters began extrication, but once it was discovered it would be a recovery, the rescue was stopped so the New Jersey State Police Accident Investigation Unit could do an investigation. Upon the completion of their investigation, firefighters finished extrication and removed the victim. Responding were Farmington, Bargaintown, Cardiff, ACY-IAP Fire Department, EHT EMS, Atlanticare Paramedics, Garden State Parkway Operations and New Jersey State Police.

– Fire News photos by Ken Badger, Sr.