Indianapolis Fire Department

JULY 15, 2020

Working Apartment Fire with fatalities

6528 Lupine Terrace

Meadow Lake Apartments

Dispatched at 7:22 AM

Multiple calls from I465 to 911 reporting fire visible from the interstate

Marked working prior to arrival

First Unit on scene – IFD EG33 at 7:26 AM

Heavy Fire Showing from first and second floor – through the roof

Two Story Ordinary Construction

8 IFD Units Dispatched

5 Pike Township Fire Units Dispatched

3 Speedway Fire Department Units Dispatched

3 Wayne Township Fire Department Units Dispatched

3 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

IFD Engine 33 reports water on the fire at 7:30 AM

Speedway Ladder 88 reports primary search on first floor all clear at 7:38 AM

Speedway Ladder 88 finds victim (juvenile male (12) at 7:39 AM on second floor – victim brought out via ground ladder at 7:41 AM – CPR and ALS care established on scene by IFD and SFD – transported by Wayne Twp M85 in critical condition to Riley Hospital – remains in critical condition

Speedway Ladder 88 finds victim (adult female (43) at 7:40 AM on second floor – victim brought out via stairs at 7:45 AM- CPR and ALS care established on scene by IFD and SFD – transported by IEMS Medic 30 in critical condition to Eskenazi – pronounced deceased at 8:00 AM

Both victims are related – mother and son

1 Civilian slight injury (26 year old male) transported by Wayne Twp M82 to Eskenazi for possible smoke inhalation

Fire under control at 8:16 AM

Fire Out/Loss Stopped at 9:14 AM

Working smoke alarms

1 Firefighter slight injury – Speedway firefighter (Lt.) transported to Methodist to be checked for heat related injury

Crews ordered to shed gear when possible and rehab often to combat high heat & humidity

Utilities Secured and shut off to entire building

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Darryl Campbell

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire originated in the south garage on the lower level. It is unclear what the exact cause is.

IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene (Fire Buffs)

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

Command Terminated at 10:16 AM

Secondary searches of entire structure prove all clear at 8:20 AM

All other occupants inside the structure evacuated OK – all occupants accounted for at 8:21 AM – initial reports indicated that a second juvenile might still be in the apartment – crews aggressively searched until juvenile was located ok by IMPD – not on scene.

4 Apartments affected by heavy fire, water and smoke damage – dollar loss not available

4 Families Displaced (14 people) – IFD & IMPD Victims Assistance working with Red Cross for shelter

IMPD Chaplain dispatched to Hospital

2 Cats located and accounted for under the bed in apartment 6532 – it is unclear what their condition is

1 Dog – 3 year old Pit Bull named Diamond perished in fire

This is the 5th fatality for 2020 in the IFD Service District

-Summitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO