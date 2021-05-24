Indianapolis, Indiana:
May 24, 2021
Indianapolis Fire Department
Working Residence Fire with entrapment and fatality
3638 Five Points Rd
Multiple calls to 911 report house on fire
Dispatched at 7:58 AM
First Unit on scene: BC04 at 8:05 AM
19 IFD Units Dispatched
2 Beech Grove Fire Department Units Dispatched
Single story structure ordinary construction
Heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear
Aggressive Offensive Attack
3 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines
Water on the fire at 8:09 AM
Firefighters had difficulty entering the structure and conducting a rapid search due to the excessive clutter within the home.
Primary and Secondary searches were completed at 8:20:14 AM with nothing found
Victim was located at 8:20:50 AM
Fire Under Control at 8:24 AM
Incident Command – Battalion Chief Candace Ashby
IEMS on scene
IMPD on scene
No working Smoke Alarms
1 Firefighter slightly injured for heat related issues – treated on scene and released
1 Adult female located inside the residence – pronounced deceased at the scene – no further information available at this time
1 cat rescued by firefighters and given oxygen via the project breathe mask, 1 cat perished.
This is the second fatality in the IFD service district for 2021.
Command Terminated at 8:56 AM
Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO