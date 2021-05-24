Indianapolis, Indiana:

May 24, 2021

Indianapolis Fire Department

Working Residence Fire with entrapment and fatality

3638 Five Points Rd

Multiple calls to 911 report house on fire

Dispatched at 7:58 AM

First Unit on scene: BC04 at 8:05 AM

19 IFD Units Dispatched

2 Beech Grove Fire Department Units Dispatched

Single story structure ordinary construction

Heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear

Aggressive Offensive Attack

3 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

Water on the fire at 8:09 AM

Firefighters had difficulty entering the structure and conducting a rapid search due to the excessive clutter within the home.

Primary and Secondary searches were completed at 8:20:14 AM with nothing found

Victim was located at 8:20:50 AM

Fire Under Control at 8:24 AM

Incident Command – Battalion Chief Candace Ashby

IEMS on scene

IMPD on scene

No working Smoke Alarms

1 Firefighter slightly injured for heat related issues – treated on scene and released

1 Adult female located inside the residence – pronounced deceased at the scene – no further information available at this time

1 cat rescued by firefighters and given oxygen via the project breathe mask, 1 cat perished.

This is the second fatality in the IFD service district for 2021.

Command Terminated at 8:56 AM

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO