The Melville Fire Department operated on scene of a serious MVA with entrapment on the eastbound portion of the Long Island Expressway, near exit 49S. A compact car hit an SUV, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and crash into a wooded area. Crews worked quickly to extricate the trapped occupants. One passenger of the compact was transported to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead, another passenger was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in critical condition, and a third passenger was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. The drivers of both vehicles were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

– Fire News photo by Bryan Lopez