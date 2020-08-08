FASNY Museum Of Firefighting reopens

The FASNY Museum Of Firefighting, in Hudson NY reopened on July 8th, 2020 after months of being closed due to COVID-19. The museum is doing everything it can to adhere to CDC guidelines to make sure its visitors and staff have a clean and comfortable experience. Hand sanitizing stations are set up throughout the galleries, and all staff are wearing masks throughout the building.

Families, firefighters, or history enthusiasts can see past and present-day firefighting up close, and explore a premier collection of firefighting equipment, apparatus, artifacts, and interactive exhibits anywhere.

The museum is now closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for cleaning, and is open to the public Wednesday-Sunday 10am-4:30pm daily.

-Fire News photos by Bryan Lopez