The Farmingdale Fire Department responded to a building fire on Eastern Parkway. First Assistant Chief Tortoso arrived to fire showing from the second floor of a vacant two-story warehouse and immediately transmitted a second alarm. Engine 921 stretched multiple lines, and supplied Bethpage Ladder 3, which was set up in front of the building. Plainview Ladder 9533 set up in the rear and was supplied by South Farmingdale Engine 972. Levittown Ladder 621 also set up in front and was supplied by Bethpage Engine 905. The fire eventually went through the roof of the building but was brought under control in just over two hours with three tower ladders and multiple handlines. Over a dozen surrounding departments provided mutual aid to the scene and for standby. The fire was considered suspicious and was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza, Bryan Lopez and K2MPhotography.com