FAMA Awards 2021 Phillip L. Turner Scholarship to Grant Yardley

July 30, 2021 – The Fire Apparatus Manufacturers’ Association (FAMA) awarded its 2021 Phillip

L. Turner Fire Protection Scholarship to Oklahoma State University (OSU) student Grant Yardley.

Lou Milanovich, FAMA Education Committee Chair, stated, “Grant was selected to receive the

$5,000 scholarship because of his overwhelming passion and sincerity.”

During his first year at OSU, Yardley defined his career path through the Fire Protection and

Safety Engineering program. “Fire protection and safety to me is the perfect way to produce

meaningful work that has potential life-saving implications,” noted Yardley. His exposures in this

field over the last few years confirmed his commitment to protect life and property of others.

Yardley is working toward a degree in fire protection engineering, “and to continually improve

technology and safety practices through innovative research and applications in the interest of

others.”

The Phillip L. Turner Scholarship is awarded annually by FAMA and has been sponsored by the

Akron Brass Company since 2009. Akron Brass is a worldwide marketer and manufacturer of

high-performance life safety, firefighting, and emergency rescue equipment. This year, Hale

Products joined Akron Brass to support the highly desirable scholarship. Hale builds high-quality

firefighting equipment and is known for its exceptional quality and advanced technology. Akron

Brass and Hale Products, business units of IDEX Fire & Safety, are both members of FAMA.

“As a leader in innovative fire suppression products for over 100 years, we understand the

importance of education and its role in the advancement and progression of our industry. Akron

Brass and Hale Products are pleased to continue our longstanding commitment to FAMA and the

Phillip L Turner scholarship program. We are thrilled to recognize Grant Yardley as this year’s

scholarship recipient,” stated Brian Houk, Vice President, IDEX Fire & Safety.

On behalf of FAMA, we wish Grant Yardley a successful career in fire protection engineering.

About FAMA:

The Fire Apparatus Manufacturers’ Association (FAMA) is a non-profit trade association

organized in 1946. Members of FAMA are committed to enhancing the quality of the fire apparatus

industry and emergency service community through the manufacture and sale of safe, efficient

fire apparatus and equipment.