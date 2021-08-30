Fairfax County, Virginia:

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is deeply saddened to announce the death of Firefighter Kevin Weaver, who passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Firefighter Weaver has been a valued member of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department since joining in September 2018 as a member of Recruit Class 144. He was assigned to Fire Station 1, McLean, at the time of his passing.

Firefighter Weaver will be greatly missed. On behalf of Fire Chief Butler and the men and women of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, we extend our deepest condolences to Firefighter Weaver’s family, friends, and anyone whose life he touched.

Credit: Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department