The Massapequa Fire Department responded to a two-car MVA at the corner of Central and New York Avenues in Massapequa. Chief of Department Batt found one vehicle on its side with the driver trapped inside. Medics from the department Rescue Company evaluated the driver while firefighters from companies 1 and 2 and the Squad made a cut in the roof and the driver was removed from the vehicle and transported by MFD Ambulance.

– Fire News photo by Ed Tuffy, MFD