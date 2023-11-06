The Westhampton Beach Fire Department was called out for a smoke investigation in the area of Waters Edge Court and Stevens Lane in Westhampton Beach at approximately 1135 on October 1, 2023. During his search of the area Chief Darryl Schunk discovered a working structure fire on East Division Street.

The firefighters who arrived on the first-due engine hit a hydrant fairly close to the fully involved, two-story, wood frame and had water on the flames within minutes. Once it was determined that the occupants had evacuated, Chief Schunk decided, due to the heavy smoke and fire, to go to exterior operations. The department deployed handlines and a Blitzfire.

The department’s new tower truck was able to maneuver into a tight position where it was able to direct water onto the 4 side and the roof. This allowed the chief to deploy East Quogue’s ladder t the front. It took more than an hour before most the flames were extinguished.

Two young men, Marcus LeBrun, (a graduate of the fire department’s junior program) and Isaiah Ortiz, who were at the nearby village marina, had rushed to the house before the fire department’s arrival after they saw smoke coming from the structure. They were able to convince the couple living there, who were unaware of the fire, that they needed to evacuate immediately, which they did after gathering up their dog.

Mutual aid came from East Moriches, Eastport, Quogue and East Quogue; Hampton Bays stood by. A Suffolk County Fire Rescue Coordinator assisted on scene as did police officers from Westhampton Beach and Quogue. Ambulances from East Moriches and the Westhampton War Memorial Ambulance were on scene as was the Southampton Town Fire Marshal. A firefighter and an occupant of the house were transported to the Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Southampton Town Fire Marshal’s Office.

– Fire News photos courtesy of the Westhampton Beach FD