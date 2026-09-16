Exterior House Fire Extends to Interior

At 2:42 a.m. on September 24th, crews were dispatched to a residential fire in the 12000 block of Sand Point Way NE. The fire was reported as an exterior fire that extended to the interior of the single-family residence. Engine 39 and Engine 40 arrived first on scene and confirmed an active fire.

Firefighters entered the structure and located an occupant inside. Firefighters from Engine 40 assisted the person out of the structure. The patient was an approximately 57-year-old male in stable condition. He was transported to Harborview by medics.

At 2:57 a.m., an exterior deck with an awning, collapsed. All firefighters were accounted for, however, eight firefighters involved with the collapse reported minor injuries. Three of those firefighters were transported to Harborview in stable condition for further evaluation.

Once all members were accounted for, crews resumed fire attack and got the fire under control. The fire was extinguished and firefighters began overhaul and ventilation of the structure.

The fire was extinguished and Engine 39 remained on scene to monitor the incident until 5:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Photo courtesy of John Odegard

-Courtesy of Seattle Fire Department