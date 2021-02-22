Clayton, Smyrna, Townsend, Hartly, Cheswold and EMS assets were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Sunrise Drive in Jockey Hollow. First-alarm companies arrived to find a two-story single-family with heavy fire at the rear of the first and second floors extending into the attic. Crews stretched several handlines and were able to bring the fire under control in under an hour. Command requested additional manpower from Millington (MD), Leipsic and Little Creek. The fire did extensive damage to the house. There were no injuries reported but a dog perished in the fire. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated. Middletown Tower 27 and Marydel Engine 56 covered Station 45.

– Photos courtesy Mike Carroll and Carol Anne Morris; submitted by Skip Carrow