The Melville Fire Department responded to a fire at an asphalt construction business on Spagnoli Road in Melville. Firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions in a 15,000-gallon liquid asphalt tank which apparently exploded, causing fire to auto expose onto a truck and commercial machine equipment. Fire hydrants were located over 1000-feet away and water had to be relayed into the scene from Spagnoli Road, hampering efforts. Mutual aid came from several departments including East Farm-ingdale, Huntington Manor, Dix Hills, Plainview, Syosset, Hicksville and Wyandanch. The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal along with Suffolk Police were on scene investigating the cause.

– Fire News photos by Joseph C. Sperber, BTFirePhoto and Paul Mazza