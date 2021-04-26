April 14th, 2021 Ex-Chief and 43 year member Harry D’Onofrio of the West Sayville Fire Department answered his last alarm from an illness related to his rescue and recovery efforts on September 11th, 2001. Ex-Chief D’Onofrio was also a member of the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit where he worked tirelessly along side other members of the NYPD during his response to the World Trade Center. Members of the West Sayville Fire Department, the NYPD along with family and friends payed their respects to honor him for his life long dedication of service.