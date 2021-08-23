Kern County, California

August 21st 2021

The French Fire in Kern County started Wednesday, August 18, around 4:30 pm near the Wagy Flat area, southwest of Wofford Heights on the west side of Lake Isabella.

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 the French Fire west of Isabella Lake in Southern California exhibited group torching of trees and long-range spotting, but the activity slowed during the night. The blaze has burned 13,341 acres.

For Sunday firefighters were concerned about the spot fire west of Alta Sierra which is a threat for the residences in that area.

Additional spread is possible with upslope runs and long range spotting to the east.

Fire crews have confirmed that eight residences have been destroyed.

Evacuations are still in effect.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella. Animal Services will assist with sheltering companion animals at the center.

Credit: Sean Stanley Photography