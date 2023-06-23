Pennsylvania:

A few months back we started talking with Lehigh Valley CART about how ESI Equipment, Inc. had products that could help them in large animal emergencies. LVCART is a non-profit of volunteers trained in animal handling, rescue and sheltering. Our sales rep Ray did lots of research and spent time with the group to learn their needs. After much experimenting the new Holmatro Low Pressure Lifting Bags worked best. (No animals were used in the experimenting) ESI Equipment, Inc and Lower Saucon Fire Rescue are happy to announce they have donated these bags to Lehigh Valley CART. They will now have another option when assisting large animals in life threating situations.

Credit: Sandy Weber-Johnson