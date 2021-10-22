Eric Valliere to Maintain Chairman Position for Second Term

The Fire Department Safety Officers Association (FDSOA) is pleased to announce that Eric

Valliere will remain in office as chairman of the Board of Directors of FDSOA for a second three-

year term. Valliere’s first term started when previous chairman, Jeff Merryman, had to step

down early in his tenure. Prior to becoming chairman, Valliere served two terms as a western

director and began his term as vice chairman before taking over for Merryman.

Valliere is an assistant chief with the Scottsdale Fire Department, where he has been since

2005. He oversees Operations, EMS and Safety.

So far, his time as chairman has been busy. Valliere’s biggest accomplishments have been to

expand the Apparatus Symposium to a full conference, add additional certifications and expand

classes so the ISO certification can be a hybrid online course.

He’s also looking to the future and has big plans for his second term. The board is currently

working on a strategic plan. Valliere would like to see more membership focus with CEUs,

expanded outreach and increased member benefits. “I could totally do this full-time. I love the

relationships I’ve made through FDSOA,” said Valliere.

His passion and enthusiasm will certainly help him during his second term. We look forward to

celebrating his accomplishments.

