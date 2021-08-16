The Farmington Volunteer Fire Company in Egg Harbor Township Atlantic County responded to Delilah Road and Westcoatt Road for an MVA with entrapment. Assist Chief Dennis Sharpe responded and was advised by EMS the accident involved a U-Haul truck versus a utility pole with heavy entrapment. Assistant Chief Sharpe requested additional responses from the Cardiff and from the Atlantic City Airport. Upon arrival of the Cardiff, Cardiff Chief Zonge took over operations and crews utilized numerous tools from both Farmington Rescue 1547 and Cardiff Rescue 1517 with assistance from the ACY-IAP firefighters. The occupant of the truck was removed by firefighters and EMS and transported to the Atlanticare Medical Center, Atlantic City Division. The cause of the crash was under investigation by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

– Fire News photos by Dennis C. Sharpe