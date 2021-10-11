EMSPRO 2021 WELCOMES MARK SANBORN, CSP, CPAE

Keynote Presenter

INSPIRING LEADERS TO TURN THE ORDINARY INTO THE EXTRAORDINARY

Mark is the president of Sanborn & Associates, Inc., an idea lab for leadership development and turning the ordinary into the extraordinary. GlobalGurus.org lists Mark as the #5 leadership expert in the world.

Mark has given over 2600 presentations in every state and 14 countries. He has authored eight books and more than two dozen videos and audio training programs. His programs are taught by Crestcom International in 90 countries and is the Leadership Expert in Residence at High Point University.

Mark’s book, The Fred Factor: How Passion in Your Work and Life Can Turn the Ordinary Into the Extraordinary is an international bestseller and was on the New York Times, Business Week and Wall Street Journal bestseller lists. His other books include 1) You Don’t Need a Title to be a Leader: How Anyone, Anywhere Can Make a Positive Difference, 2) The Encore Effect: How to Achieve Remarkable Performance in Anything You Do, 3) Up, Down or Sideways: How to Succeed When Times are Good, Bad or In Between, 4) Fred 2.0: New Ideas on How to Keep Delivering Extraordinary Results and 5) The Potential Principle: A Proven System for Closing the Gap Between How Good You Are and How Good You Could Be and his newest 6) The Intention Imperative: 3 Essential Changes That Will Make You a Successful Leader Today.

Mark is a member of the Speaker Hall of Fame and is a past president of the National Speakers Association.

Mark’s list of clients includes Costco, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, FedEx, Harley-Davidson, Cisco, KPMG, Morton’s of Chicago, New York Life, RE/MAX, ServiceMaster, ESPN, GM, IBM, Avnet, Sandvik and John Deere.

“We each know how good we have become,” Mark says, “but none of us knows how good we can be. One of the most exciting opportunities we get each day is to pursue our potential.” Mark Sanborn challenges his audiences with this message and provides insights for extraordinary living.

He lives in Highlands Ranch, Colorado with his wife Darla and sons Hunter and Jackson.

(click image to view flyer)