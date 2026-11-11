Shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, Saint Paul firefighters responded to a vehicle that crashed into a vacant building at 743 Third Street East. The driver was transported to a local hospital by Saint Paul Fire EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. A search of the building confirmed no one was inside.

The Department of Safety and Inspections deemed the building structurally unsafe. Demolition was underway on November 22. Occupants of the neighboring property have been temporarily relocated as a safety precaution.

This marks the fourth time since 2020 that this building has been struck by a vehicle.

Thank you to our City and utility partners for their coordinated response and to the community for its patience as crews work to safely resolve this incident.

-Courtesy of Saint Paul Fire Department