Battalion Chief Dale H. Arthur, 61, of Tinton Falls passed suddenly on April 4, 2021.

Dale was born on October 16, 1959, in Ithaca, New York to his loving parents John and Barbara. Dale spent his life in service to others as an active member of the Elizabeth Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Arthur was hired in May 1996 and served just shy of 25 years in the department. As a Firefighter he worked such companies as Engine 5, Engine 7, Ladder 3 and Engine 1. In 2007 he was promoted to Captain of Rescue 1. He was promoted to the position of Battalion Chief in June 2019 and continued to serve on Tour 1. BC Arthur was a certified EMT, Technical Rescue Specialist, as well as a Fire Instructor.

He spent his free time volunteering with local fire departments in Fanwood and Keyport where, eventually, his love of firefighting turned into a life-long career.

BC Arthur is predeceased by his parents and his sisters, Constance and Jennifer. Dale was a devoted husband of 40 years to his wife Linn. Together they had three wonderful children, Jason, Peter, and Jessica who he got to see marry the loves of their lives, Nick, Melissa, and Will, respectively. Dale was a doting Pop Pop to his three grandchildren Avery, Ellie, and Dylan. He will be deeply missed by his brother Tim and sister-in-law Shana. Most of all he loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren who were the lights of his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in his memory to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at www.firehero.org.

