Clayton, along with Ladder 44 and Engine 44 were alerted for the residential structure fire in the 100 block of Clayton Avenue. Engine 45 secured a water supply and stretched a handline. Special Services arrived and handled the searches and threw ladders. Crews located an electrical issue in the sub-floor and were able to secure the power to the house. Units responding: Command 45, Engine 45, Squad 45, 44-3, Quint 45, Ladder 44, and Rescue 45.

– Photos courtesy Carol Morris; submitted by Skip Carrow