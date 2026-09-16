Eastside Commemorates the 25th Anniversary of 9/11

9/11 has become a day of mourning, remembrance, and reflection. Remembrance is not passive. It requires storytelling, teaching, and sharing memories—so the weight of that day does not fade into history alone. For those who did not live it, we must teach remembrance.

Eastside Fire & Rescue commemorated the 25th anniversary of 9/11 with the City of Issaquah at Station 73. Representatives and community members came to the Fire Station to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

In 2014, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey released its final World Trade Center artifacts to the City of Mercer Island. Among those artifacts were sections of concrete and structural steel from the underground structure at the World Trade Center. A portion of that concrete eventually came here, to Station 73. Our Local 1762 helped support the effort that brought the artifact to Washington. This memorial carries with it the history of September 11th, the journey of that artifact across the country, and the firefighters from coast to coast who stopped along the way to honor what it represented.

Twenty-five years after September 11, 2001, the concrete gives us a direct and tangible connection to that day.

-Courtesy of Eastside Fire & Rescue