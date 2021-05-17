Several fire departments met at East Williston Fire Headquarters to take part in a birthday drive-by for East Williston ex-Chief Nicholas Siciliano who turned 93-years old that day. Ex-Chief Siciliano is a 51-year member of the East Williston Fire Department and over the years has held several positions including past-President of the North Shore Fire Council, past-President of the North Shore Holy Name Society, and past-President of the East Williston Fire Department Exempts Association. The ex-Chief, who is also a Commissioner Emeritus, was surrounded by family and friends as fire units went by and dignitaries stopped to deliver citations and proclamations.

– Fire News photos by K2MPhotography.com