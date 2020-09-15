Companies were dispatched to a report of a grease fire in a kitchen on Leichtner Drive in East Hartford (CT). First arriving companies found heavy fire showing on the first and second floor of a two-story, wood, occupied, multiple dwelling. Quickly after arrival, a second alarm was struck due to the volume of fire. Three vehicles were well involved in between both the Bravo and Delta exposures. Companies made a fast attack, knocking down the bulk of fire within 20 minutes.

– Fire News photos by Maurice Delage, Joey Mayette and Michael Brinius