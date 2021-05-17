East Hampton firefighters were called to the National Waste Services property on Springs Fireplace Road to extinguish a fire in an enclosed landscaping trailer. East Hampton First Assistant Chief Duane Forrester had to remove propane and acetylene bottles that were adjacent to the trailer and were being impinged by flames before trucks arrived. A member of the East Hampton Town Fire Marshal’s office was also called in to determine the fire’s cause and origin.

– Fire News photos by Mike Heller and Charlotte Campbell