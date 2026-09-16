Early Morning Building Fire

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a building fire at 4:28 a.m. on October 2nd.

The first arriving unit found smoke on all sides and flames through the roof of a single-story, commercial building.

Fire fighters secured a water supply and initiated an aggressive offensive fire attack with an aerial ladder fire stream and handlines.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished at 6:50 a.m.

Overhaul techniques were performed on the rooftop and in the ceiling to extinguish smoldering materials while looking for hidden fires in void spaces to ensure the fire did not extend into other areas of the building.

-Courtesy of Honolulu Fire Department