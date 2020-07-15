The East Farmingdale Fire Company responded to a building fire on Route 109 on January 26, 2020. Chief of Department Iuzzini and First Assistant Chief Welliver responded and Chief Iuzzini requested mutual aid. The chiefs arrived to smoke coming from the building and located heavy fire in the rear. Third Assistant Chief Frankel and Chief Welliver handled the fire attack. The fire quickly spread throughout the building and caused it to collapse onto several vehicles. With numerous hand lines and ladders in operation, the fire burned well into the night and was not declared under control until approximately five hours later. The remainder of the building was razed. Mutual aid came from Farmingdale, West Babylon, Melville, North Amityville, Wyandanch and North Babylon. The Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corps also responded. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza and K2MPhotography.com