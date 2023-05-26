The Suffolk Police and Stony Brook Fire Department responded to the boat ramp at the Stony Brook Yacht Club at the end of Shore Road in Stony Brook for a car that had driven into the water. Police and firefighters removed a female occupant and pronounced her dead at the scene. Emergency rescue divers from Nesconset and Mount Sinai Fire Departments along with Suffolk Police Marine and Emergency Services with assistance from Smithtown Public Safety Rescue Boat were called to the scene to search the car and water for any additional victims. Police investigated and interviewed witnesses at the scene.

– Fire News photo by Joseph C. Sperber