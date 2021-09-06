SUFFOLK, VA (September 5, 2021) Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 664 South, near the College Drive overpass.

Emergency Communications received a call at 8:17 a.m. advising of the accident involving a single passenger vehicle. Captain Scott Brower advised that Fire & Rescue units arrived on scene to find a vehicle off the roadway with heavy damage and fire showing.

The single occupant of the vehicle had been removed by passing motorists prior to the arrival of Fire and Rescue units. Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel provided emergency medical assessment and treatment for the driver and extinguished the fire.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening. Responding units included Battalion 2, Engine 25, Ladder 5, Medic 5, and EMS 2 along with units from Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by Virginia State Police.

-Submitted by James Dickens, Deputy Fire Chief