Indianapolis, Indiana

Tuesday March 2, 2021

Working PI with entrapment

10th and Capitol Ave

Dispatched at 2:44 PM

Small car vs an Indy Go Red Line Bus

IFD Extrication Task Force 7 Dispatched at 2:44 PM

First Unit on scene SQ07 at 2:49 PM

Marked working entrapment at 2:50 PM

11 IFD Units Dispatched

35 year old Female Driver of Black Kia – Extricated at 3:03 PM

Driver transported in stable condition with minor injuries to Methodist Hospital by IEMS Medic 5

3 occupants of the Indy Go bus transported to Methodist Hospital by IEMS Medic 18. 2 Males and 1 Female – all with minor injuries

IMPD is investigating the accident. Witnesses say that the car was headed eastbound on 10th street and ran the red light at the intersection of Capitol and 10th. The driver hit the front passenger side bumper of the bus as it came through the intersection.

-Submitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO