Indianapolis Fire Department

Tuesday March 30, 2021

Working Double Residence Fire

North Addison Street

Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire

Dispatched at 6:52 PM

Marked Working prior to arrival

Two Story Ordinary Construction

First Unit on Scene – EG01 at 6:56 PM

Fire showing from the rear

3 Hand Lines – 2 Supply Lines

15 IFD Units Dispatched

IEMS on Scene

IMPD on Scene

No injuries – no entrapment

Primary and secondary search all clear at 7:10 PM

Fire marked Under Control at 7:11 PM

Utilities secured

Unclear on working smoke alarms

Incident Command – Battalion Chief Rodney Pool

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigators: Fire Under Investigation

Home is divided into 3 “apartments” and occupied by 9 people – all displaced

IFD Victims Assistance is working with the Red Cross for shelter.

Command Terminated at 8:01 PM

-Submitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO