Indianapolis Fire Department
Tuesday March 30, 2021
Working Double Residence Fire
North Addison Street
Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire
Dispatched at 6:52 PM
Marked Working prior to arrival
Two Story Ordinary Construction
First Unit on Scene – EG01 at 6:56 PM
Fire showing from the rear
3 Hand Lines – 2 Supply Lines
15 IFD Units Dispatched
IEMS on Scene
IMPD on Scene
No injuries – no entrapment
Primary and secondary search all clear at 7:10 PM
Fire marked Under Control at 7:11 PM
Utilities secured
Unclear on working smoke alarms
Incident Command – Battalion Chief Rodney Pool
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigators: Fire Under Investigation
Home is divided into 3 “apartments” and occupied by 9 people – all displaced
IFD Victims Assistance is working with the Red Cross for shelter.
Command Terminated at 8:01 PM
-Submitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO