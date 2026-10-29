Hattiesburg firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Ashford Circle at approximately 8:09 p.m. Thursday, September 17.

When crews arrived, they found the structure well involved and immediately began an aggressive fire attack while simultaneously conducting a search of the home. No residents were found inside, but firefighters located a dog in the structure that was in need of immediate medical attention.

Crews removed the dog from the home and began rendering aid on scene. After continued efforts by firefighters, the dog was successfully resuscitated.

This incident is a reminder of the many responsibilities firefighters take on when responding to a structure fire, from quickly bringing the fire under control to searching for and protecting every life inside.

We are grateful for the quick, coordinated work of our crews and especially thankful this response ended with a life saved.

-Courtesy of Hattiesburg Fire Department