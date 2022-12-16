Aurora, Illinois:

On December 14, 2022, at 2:47 p.m., the Aurora Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2900 block

of Fairmont Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2-story single-family home with heavy smoke showing

and fire coming out of a window on the first floor near the rear of the structure. A neighbor saw smoke coming

from a house and called 911. The neighbor stated he did not believe anyone was home. A 2nd Alarm was

requested, bringing 24 firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters from the Engine Company pulled a hose line and began extinguishing the fire from the exterior

while the Truck Company forced entry through the front door. A second hose line was advanced through the

front door and continued to extinguish the fire while other firefighters searched the home. No victims were

found; however, a dog was rescued and was in good condition. Fire crews remained on the scene searching for

and extinguishing hot spots for about an hour.

About 20 minutes into the incident, an adult female and her 13-year-old daughter, the residents of the home,

arrived on the scene. The house sustained heavy heat and smoke damage and was deemed uninhabitable. The

resident did not need Victim Services or the Red Cross assistance and will be staying with other family

members. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Credit: Battalion Chief Jim Rhodes, Public Information Officer