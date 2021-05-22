Denver Fire Department celebrates the 90th Anniversary of Fire Station #3

DENVER – On Saturday May 1st, Denver Fire Department (DFD) Chief Desmond Fulton hosted Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, the Executive Director of the Department of Public Safety Murphy Robinson, along with the neighborhood of Five Points and the entire Denver community at the 90th Anniversary of Fire Station #3. This celebration included an open house, tours, stories, and a display of Engine Co. #3 – “The Pride of the Points.”

Denver Fire Station #3 opened on April 30th, 1931 and is the oldest operating fire station that continually serves Denver residents every day. Located in the heart of the historic Five-Points neighborhood, when it opened Station #3 was staffed with African American firefighters, until the department started to desegregate in 1957. The firehouse is still embraced by the neighborhood and the community, while it continues to be a proud fixture of the Fire Department and the entire City and County of Denver.

Credit: Greg Pixley