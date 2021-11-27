The Deer Park Fire Department responded to a smoke in the house call. Acting Chief of the Department Robert Macaluso advised Babylon Central Fire Alarm to re-tone for a fire in the basement. Engine 1-4-11 advanced the handline into the house knocking down the fire. Firefighters found and brought out animals to Deer Park’s EMS who attended to the animals; some were transported to the local animal hospital. North Babylon and Dix Hill were the mutual aid departments assisting.

– Fire News photos by BTFirePhoto