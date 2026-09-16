Deep Creek’s Eugene Charles Cervi

Eugene Charles Cervi, 60, of Accident, Maryland, died on July 6, 2026, following a medical emergency after responding to two back-to-back water rescues.

Eugene dedicated 40 years of his life to the Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company, serving 16 of those years as Captain. For the final 10 years of his service, he was the department’s top responder , a reflection of just how much the fire service, his department, and his community meant to him. In 2021, Eugene was named Fireman of the Year in recognition of his dedication and service.

Eugene was the kind of man who showed up. Whether someone needed him at the firehouse, on an emergency call, or simply needed a helping hand, they could count on him. His commitment to the fire service extended far beyond answering calls; he cared deeply about the people beside him and was always willing to help and encourage others. Over the years, he helped guide younger firefighters and was proud to see them grow within the department.

Outside of the firehouse, Eugene spent his working years as a truck driver for various trucking companies and as a Teamsters pipeliner. He was a member of Teamsters Local 538 and also volunteered with various community organizations.

Above all, Eugene was a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his sons, Anthony Cervi and Coltan Cervi, his daughter-in-law Sarah, and his grandchildren Eli and Evie, along with his sister, extended family, partner Teresa Guthrie and her family, and the many friends and fellow firefighters whose lives he touched.

Eugene’s four decades of service left a lasting mark on Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company and the community he served. His dedication, willingness to answer the call, and the relationships he built throughout those years will not be forgotten.

40 years of service. 16 years as Captain. 10 years as top responder. 2021 Fireman of the Year. A lifetime of showing up for others.

– Submitted by Mark Clookie