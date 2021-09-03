Dallas, Texas:

Dallas Fire-Rescue is saddened to announce the untimely passing of Driver Engineer, David Leos. David joined the department on August 12, 1981, and served the citizens of Dallas for 40 years before passing after a long and courageous battle with COVID-19.

David leaves behind a Wife and eight children along with countless other family members and friends who will miss him dearly. This is a tragic loss for our department; especially for his brother, Lieutenant. Marty Leos, and Son, Lieutenant, David Leos, Jr., who have followed admirably in their Brother/Father’s footsteps. We ask that you keep David’s family, and the department, in your thoughts and prayers and we lean on one another for support during this most challenging time.