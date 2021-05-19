CY-FAIR FD CELEBRATES EMS WEEK 2021

Houston, Texas:

Cy-Fair Fire Department celebrated their EMS crews with food and fun during their EMS Week Appreciation Event at the Administration Office May 10-12th in Houston. Crews have overcome a challenging year and continue to provide exceptional care for the Cy-Fair community.

Cy-Fair FD command and support staff washed medic units, cooked lunch, and volunteered to be dunked. All this was just a small way of saying “thank you” for all they do!

Credit: Captain Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ Cy-Fair FD