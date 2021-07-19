Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis Fire Department
Wednesday July 14, 2021
Working Building Fire
19th and Capitol Ave
Central Brace
Dispatched at 5:52 AM
First Unit on scene – EG05 at 5:55 AM
Single Story Ordinary Construction
Heavy Smoke Showing
17 IFD Units Dispatched
3 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines
Utilities Secured
Command Initiates Defensive Attack at 5:56 AM
Command Transitions to Offensive Attack at 6:15 AM
Fire under control at 6:24 AM
Primary search of entire structure reported all clear at 6:39 AM
IMPD on Scene
IEMS on Scene
IFD Fire Buffs Rehab Support Unit on Scene
Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Scott Olofson
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation
One firefighter slight injury – overheated and transported to Methodist for checkout
Command terminated at 7:15 AM
Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO