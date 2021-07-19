Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department

Wednesday July 14, 2021

Working Building Fire

19th and Capitol Ave

Central Brace

Dispatched at 5:52 AM

First Unit on scene – EG05 at 5:55 AM

Single Story Ordinary Construction

Heavy Smoke Showing

17 IFD Units Dispatched

3 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

Utilities Secured

Command Initiates Defensive Attack at 5:56 AM

Command Transitions to Offensive Attack at 6:15 AM

Fire under control at 6:24 AM

Primary search of entire structure reported all clear at 6:39 AM

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

IFD Fire Buffs Rehab Support Unit on Scene

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Scott Olofson

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation

One firefighter slight injury – overheated and transported to Methodist for checkout

Command terminated at 7:15 AM

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO