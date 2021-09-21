Indianapolis, Indiana:
Indianapolis Fire Department
Wednesday September 15, 2021
Working Auto Yard Fire
3202 S Harding
Insurance Auto Auctions
Originally Dispatched at 1:47 AM as a trash fire
Engine 34 arrived on scene 1:54 AM
EG34 reports large fire behind electric fence with cars blocking access – not able to gain entry to yard – awaiting a manger for access
EG34 requests additional units at 2:08 AM – requested a Box Alarm
Engine 19 was dispatched to the same address at 2:08 AM to assist with trash fire
Entry gained to yard where they found heavy fire and an estimated 40 cars fully involved
Marked working auto yard fire at 2:13 AM
Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire and possible explosions
“Explosions” were magnesium product, tires and fuel tanks from the vehicles
21 IFD Units Dispatched – including 4 IFD Tankers
1 Tanker from Madison Township FD Dispatched
1 Tanker from Danville FD Dispatched
Tanker operations were vital to the successful extinguishment of this blaze
Water on the fire 3:02 AM
5 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 1 Aerial Ops
Fire under control at 3:26 AM
No injuries
IMPD on Scene
IEMS on Scene
IFD Fire Buffs Rehab Support Unit on Scene
Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Jim Redd
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations Unit – Fire Under investigation
IAA Management was looking into the possibility of a lightning strike as heavy storms recently passed through the area. The business had been closed since 6 pm.
Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO