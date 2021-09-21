Indianapolis, Indiana:

Indianapolis Fire Department

Wednesday September 15, 2021

Working Auto Yard Fire

3202 S Harding

Insurance Auto Auctions

Originally Dispatched at 1:47 AM as a trash fire

Engine 34 arrived on scene 1:54 AM

EG34 reports large fire behind electric fence with cars blocking access – not able to gain entry to yard – awaiting a manger for access

EG34 requests additional units at 2:08 AM – requested a Box Alarm

Engine 19 was dispatched to the same address at 2:08 AM to assist with trash fire

Entry gained to yard where they found heavy fire and an estimated 40 cars fully involved

Marked working auto yard fire at 2:13 AM

Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire and possible explosions

“Explosions” were magnesium product, tires and fuel tanks from the vehicles

21 IFD Units Dispatched – including 4 IFD Tankers

1 Tanker from Madison Township FD Dispatched

1 Tanker from Danville FD Dispatched

Tanker operations were vital to the successful extinguishment of this blaze

Water on the fire 3:02 AM

5 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 1 Aerial Ops

Fire under control at 3:26 AM

No injuries

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

IFD Fire Buffs Rehab Support Unit on Scene

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Jim Redd

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations Unit – Fire Under investigation

IAA Management was looking into the possibility of a lightning strike as heavy storms recently passed through the area. The business had been closed since 6 pm.

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO